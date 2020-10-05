According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, local law enforcement has been investigating a report received last week that a body was dumped from a bridge on State Route 335.
Nelson stated in a post on the Pike County Sheriff's Office Facebook page that a call was received by Pike County Dispatch on Wednesday evening, Sept. 30, reporting the information.
"Officers responded and checked the area but could not locate anything that appeared to have been dumped recently," Nelson stated. "Jackson Township Fire Department responded and requested assistance from Piketon Fire Department and Waverly Fire Department.
"The area was searched by Piketon Fire Department in a hovercraft and again nothing was located. The incident remains under investigation."
Nelson thanked the departments who responded to the scene for all their time and effort in the matter.
