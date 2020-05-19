As of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, the following state routes have been closed due to high water:
PIKE COUNTY
• State Route 220 at River Road
• State Route 124/772 just south of Idaho
SCIOTO COUNTY
• State Route 73 between Rarden and the Adams County Line
ADAMS COUNTY
• State Route 348 between state Route 125 and state Route 781
ROSS COUNTY
• State Route 104 at Pennyroyal Road
Additional closures may become necessary as water levels continue to rise. Motorists are advised to turn around if they encounter water over a roadway.
