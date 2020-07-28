A Chillicothe man was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff's Office on Monday and charged with criminal child enticement, child endangering, unlawful restraint, and aggravated menacing.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Tommy Jay Thomas, age 22, was arrested on warrants issued by the Pike County Sheriff's Office.
"The charges stem from a case reported to the sheriff's office by the mother of a 13-year-old female," the sheriff reported. "Thomas will appear in Pike County Court to answer the charges."
