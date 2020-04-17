During press conferences this week, state officials discussed how the state will develop its plan to gradually reopen the economy and warned about the negative effects that would happen if the state is reopened in the wrong way.
“If we don’t do it right, the consequences are horrendous,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday.
He indicated that what we do not want to do is to start getting back, opening up businesses, etc, and then have a huge spike in the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 and are in the hospital.
“That would be disastrous,” he said.
DeWine stated that we have an obligation as we start back to keep our employees safe and for businesses to keep their customers safe.
He said that in a sense, we are fighting a two-front war — one from a medical point of view to keep all Ohioans safe, and the other front is an economic crisis, “a crisis about jobs and the economy.”
During the stay-at-home time, companies that were allowed to continue have learned a lot, according to DeWine, “and we’ve seen them put in place some very, very stringent measures.”
“So, in a sense, this has been a trial period where we can see some of the things that work,” he said. “And so we have learned from that.”
“Ohioans have done a great job, a phenomenal job, fighting back, staying home, ensuring physical distancing. We’ve been doing all the things that needed to be done. I’ve never been prouder to be an Ohioan and I’m very grateful for what you have done,” said DeWine.
“Beginning May 1, the state will begin a phased-in reopening of the state economy,” according to the governor’s office. “The plan will be fact-driven over a long period of time to minimize the health risk to business owners, employees, and their customers. In consultation with (Ohio Director of Health) Dr. (Amy) Acton, Lt. Governor Jon Husted will lead the governor’s board of economic advisors to identify best practices, similar to the current requirements on essential business operations to ensure Ohioans’ health and safety as businesses begin the process of reopening.”
DeWine indicated that one of the variables that would be looked at when making fact-driven decisions will be where we are in flattening the infection rate curve of the coronavirus.
The curve is often depicted on graphs when coronavirus is discussed. In an article on the news website, thehill.com, Anagha Srikanth explains the curve as representing “the number of people who contract COVID-19 over a period of time.”
“A high curve is created by a steep increase in the number of cases per day followed by a quick decrease,” she reported. “A flatter curve is created by a more gradual increase in the number of cases per day and a more gradual decrease. Over a long period of time, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus might be about the same, but the difference is in the number of cases each day.”
A more gradual curve is hoped to keep hospitals and healthcare systems from being overwhelmed as they have been in some other places, causing excruciating life and death decisions to have to be made by medical personnel.
“We hope to start going down (the curve), but we certainly do not want to go back up,” the governor said.
Other variables looked at when making decisions will include hospital admissions, PPE (personal protective equipment) availability, and COVID-19 testing capacity, he said.
The governor said that after May 1, things will change some but that the essential reality is that the virus will remain here, “and so our life has to be guided by that.”
“As we move forward into this world, some things … do not change,” he said. “One of them is that we have to assume that everyone we meet is carrying the virus because many people are walking around among us and don’t know they are carrying the virus.”
“We must continue to assume that everyone has this disease because it is not going away until we have a vaccine,” said DeWine. “As we gradually, carefully, and responsibly start to reopen Ohio, it will be important that we all continue to work together to protect each other.”
As Ohio begins to reopen, DeWine stressed the need to balance:
• Compliance with public health measures;
• Implementation of safeguards in business; and
• Protections for the most vulnerable Ohioans.
Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, indicated that the state’s team is putting together a series of phases “that we will walk through together as we slowly and responsibly open up and try to bring about more of our life as we know it.”
She said that the details of this will be laid out in the days to come, “but there are a lot of things that you can do as we go through the next phase to help us do really well at it again.” She said that, not surprisingly, this includes a lot of the practices learned during the first phase of the pandemic, such as practicing “great hygiene” and wearing face masks.
“Do not underestimate donning your mask … I still very much need you to keep doing this and doing it better than ever because we know as we slowly return to activities it will increase … our chance of spreading infection, so we really, really have to embed in ourselves doing this well in the days to come,” she said.
DeWine also spoke of the need to continue wearing face masks in public.
“This is going to be part of what we do at least until we’re done with the virus in a year or so,” DeWine said.
He said that as Dr. Acton and others have explained to him, the mask may not protect you, but it protects other people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise Americans to wear a face mask in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“When we look at wearing a mask, I’m protecting you, and when you’re wearing a mask, you are protecting me,” Dr. Acton said.
“Any one of us can be carrying something that we don’t know,” she stated.
“Coronavirus is just as dangerous as it’s ever been,” Husted said. However, he indicated that now there is knowledge from public officials, knowledge of safe operating practices for businesses, and an “understanding as a society and as a culture that we know how to protect the lives of the vulnerable and what everybody’s responsibility is in this.”
DeWine also addressed young people specifically on Thursday, reminding them that they can be just as much carriers of COVID-19 as anyone else.
“So, you need to be careful,” DeWine said to young people.
Dr. Acton has indicated that young people are being hospitalized and are dying from the disease.
DeWine said that while the odds are much better for younger people with the disease they can still be carriers “and without intending to do anyone harm” could visit an older person and be carrying the disease without showing any symptoms at all.
“As we enter this new period, (I would) ask our young people to be very, very responsible; worry about others. If you’re not worried about yourself, worry about others,” he said.
Also on Thursday, DeWine announced that he will work closely with the governors of Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, and Kentucky to reopen the region’s economy in a coordinated way.
“The states will review four factors as they reopen their economies: the number of cases in the state and the number of hospital admissions, the amount of hospital capacity, the ability to test and trace cases of COVID-19, and best practices for social distancing in businesses,” according to the governor’s office.
Also on Friday, the governor’s office announced that comprehensive testing of inmates has begun at Marion Correctional Institution, Pickaway Correctional Institution, and Franklin Medical Center.
“Ohio is believed to be the first and only state in the country to conduct comprehensive testing in a state prison setting. With comprehensive testing at these facilities, the Ohio Department of Health expects higher reports of COVID-19 as the testing identifies positive individuals who otherwise are asymptomatic (producing or showing now symptoms) or would recover without a test,” according to the governor’s office. “For example, the testing of one prison dorm in Marion found that out of 152 inmates, 39 percent tested positive for COVID-19 although they did not show any symptoms.”
“While we know coronavirus does pose a specific threat to congregate settings, this comprehensive testing will give us insight on both how to best coordinate response at these facilities, as well as data and insight on how comprehensive testing within a cohort will affect testing numbers,” said DeWine. “I want Ohioans to know that these numbers do not necessarily indicate a new problem at these facilities, but simply wider testing.”
On Friday, the latest statewide numbers included 9,107 cases, with 8,858 of those being confirmed and 249 probable cases as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) expanded case definition. There are 2,424 hospitalizations. Of those hospitalized, 740 have required intensive care. Ohio is now reporting a total of 418 deaths with 401 of those being confirmed and 17 probable cases as defined by the CDC’s expanded case definition. There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 87 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Officials always caution that numbers are just the tip of the iceberg due to limited testing for the virus.
The age range of Ohioans with confirmed cases ranges from less than one year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 54 years old.
According to a post on the Pike County General Health District Facebook page, as of Friday, Pike County still has one confirmed case with that individual being listed as “recovered”. Additionally, 37 individuals who have been tested were negative. Three tests are pending. The number of tested individuals is listed as 41, but the Pike County General Health District is only notified of testing if the test is positive unless the test is performed by Ohio Department of Health (ODH) lab.
The Pike County General Health District would like to know our community’s thoughts about the COVID-19 Pandemic. A survey, which takes less than two minutes to complete, can be found on the Pike County General Health District Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/Pike-County-General-Health-District-177816679077330/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
