PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - Shawnee State University announced on Monday that three suspected coronavirus cases are under investigation on its campus. The University is working with the Portsmouth City Health Department, and all persons who were possibly in contact are being quarantined. The Health Department anticipates results of testing by Wednesday evening. Shawnee State officials said there will be no interruption in campus operations at this time. Updates are being provided at shawnee.edu/health. Questions may be directed to the Portsmouth City Health Department at 740-354-8931.
Three suspected coronavirus cases under investigation at Shawnee State University
- Submitted by Shawnee State University
Updated
