A section of road, accessible to the public, at the U.S. Department Site in Pike County will be closed temporarily for a culvert replacement. The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, will be closed for repairs beginning Aug. 24, for approximately 10 days. Drivers who regularly use Fog Road should seek an alternate route during this period.
Fog Road temporary closure begins Aug. 24
- Submitted by Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth
