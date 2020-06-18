As of Thursday afternoon, June 18, the Pike County General Health District is reporting a new active, confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
With the two new cases (one confirmed and one probable) announced on Wednesday and the one confirmed case announced on Thursday, this brings Pike County's total number of cases to 12 (8 confirmed cases and 4 probable cases). The cases include six females and six males ranging in age from 25 to 72 years old.
“Per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) definition, a probable case is someone who had direct contact with a confirmed case and became symptomatic, but the health care provider decided not to test. For example, if a person tests positive and then another member in that same household becomes symptomatic, they are counted as a probable,” the health district explained recently.
According to the Pike County General Health District, the confirmed case announced on Thursday was an individual with a work history in a neighboring county. The health district said that contract tracing has been completed for the new cases.
The Pike County General Health District released a map on Thursday showing which townships in the county have or have had COVID-19 cases. According to the map, the 12 Pike County cases include four in Perry Township, three in PeePee Township, two in Union Township, one in Marion Township, one in Newton Township, and one in Mifflin Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.