Anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ohio may now do so, the state of Ohio announced on Thursday.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio is expanding testing and encouraged those who want a COVID-19 test, including those who are low-risk or asymptomatic, to talk with their healthcare provider or contact a local testing location to arrange a test.
"Until now, we have very much had a scarcity mindset because we had a very real scarcity of testing resources, but that mindset needs to change," said Governor DeWine. "Testing is a very important weapon in our arsenal as we continue to wage war against a very real enemy. By understanding who is sick, whether they are showing symptoms or not, we are able to better prevent the spread of the COVID-19."
DeWine also announced a series of "pop-up" testing locations, beginning with six locations in Columbus. These temporary testing sites will be available all over the state, including in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Portsmouth, Dayton, Xenia, Columbiana, Akron, and other locations.
Testing locations in Ohio can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/
