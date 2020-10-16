Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson released a statement on Thursday, which was Pike County Domestic Violence Awareness Day, urging victims of domestic violence to call for help.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
"Sheriff Nelson does not tolerate any form of assault or abuse and urges his citizens to contact The Pike County Sheriff’s Office, if they are a victim of Domestic Violence," the sheriff's post on the Pike County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page states. "Further, if you know of anyone that is a victim of Domestic Violence, Sheriff Nelson encourages you to call or come into the Pike County Sheriff's Office where we can provide you with resources available to you, including, but not limited to, the number for the Pike County Partnership Advocacy Center. Together, we can save a life."
The Partnership Advocacy Center’s normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advocates can be reached at the following contact number: 740-947-1611. After normal business hours, advocates can be reached by pressing option 1 for the on-call advocate and option 2 for the sexual violence advocate.
