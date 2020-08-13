After one week of being an orange county, Pike County has returned to yellow.
By the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, moving from orange (Level 2) down to yellow (Level 1) is an improvement. Yellow is the lowest level, which is the one Pike has been maintaining since the rankings began, except for last week. Level 2 indicates Public emergency, increased exposure and spread, while Level 1 indicates Public Emergency, active exposure and spread.
Level 1 counties are to follow all current health orders, including:
• Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic.
• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members.
• Wear face coverings in public, especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
• Increase caution when interacting with others who are not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers.
• Avoid traveling to high-risk areas.
• Follow good hygiene standards, including:
o Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
o Use hand sanitizer frequently. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] says hand sanitizers should contain at least 60 percent alcohol.)
o Avoid touching your face.
o Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g., into a tissue, or your elbow).
o Symptom self-evaluation monitoring.
Households should assume that if one person is sick every person living there is as well and should take appropriate measures to control the spread, which should include self-quarantining and contacting a doctor, according to ODH.
During Thursday’s press conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including updates on all county levels, were provided.
UPDATED COUNTY RISK LEVELS
Governor DeWine announced on Thursday that new public health data has led the Ohio Department of Health to designate 12 counties as being in a Red Alert Level 3 Public Emergency as defined by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Increase to Level 3: Brown, Clermont, Muskingum
Continue at Level 3: Cuyahoga, Erie, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Lucas, Marion, Mercer, Montgomery
Decrease to Level 2: Allen, Medina
Decrease to Level 1: Adams, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Knox, Lake, Paulding, Pike, Williams
Detailed information for all of Ohio’s 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s website at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/public-health-advisory-system/
According to the governor’s office, the system was developed to provide local health departments, community leaders, and the public with data and information on the severity of the COVID-19 spread in the counties in which they live. The system consists of four levels with specific risk-level guidelines. Each level is calculated with data gathered on seven public health indicators.
The risk-level guidelines are available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/COVID-19-Risk-Level-Guidelines-GP.pdf
Information on the seven indicators is available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/OPHASM/Summary-Alert-Indicators.pdf
IMPROVING MINORITY HEALTH
On Thursday, Aug. 13, Governor DeWine released the final Minority Health Strike Force report and the state’s executive response.
“The Minority Health Strike Force was formed in April to examine the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on minority communities, as well as broader health disparities and racial injustices,” according to the governor’s office. “Currently, African Americans represent 14 percent of Ohio’s population but are 24 percent of positive COVID-19 cases, 32 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 19 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Ohio. Similarly, at least 6 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ohio are Latino, despite only representing 3.9 percent of Ohio’s population.
“The COVID-19 Minority Health Strike Force Blueprint lists 34 recommendations on dismantling racism, removing public health obstacles, improving the social/economic and physical environments, and strengthening data collection to better track disparities.”
“Ohio’s Executive Response: A Plan of Action to Advance Equity”
In response to the Strike Force’s report, Governor DeWine issued Ohio’s “Executive Response: A Plan of Action to Advance Equity”.
“The action plan outlines efforts to reinforce the DeWine Administration’s commitment to advancing health equity and establishing Ohio as a model for justice, equity, opportunity, and resilience, according to the governor’s office,” information from the governor’s office states.
“As part of his commitment to equity, Governor DeWine also announced the creation of the new Ohio Governor’s Equity Advisory Board.”
According to the governor’s office, “the Board will work to improve Ohio’s work to dismantle racism and promote health equity. Board members will draw on the expertise within Ohio’s communities of color and will represent diverse viewpoints from sectors like education, healthcare, public and private business, community organizations, and members of the criminal justice community.”
“We are committed to solutions, because as I have stated before, racism is a public health crisis. Each of us has a responsibility to be mindful of and work to counteract racial and other disparities that hold Ohioans back from reaching their full God-given potential,” said Governor DeWine. “I will not shy away from addressing these long-entrenched inequalities among our fellow Ohio citizens. Fortunately, we have many great partners in this mission, and we are grateful to the individuals and organizations that provided feedback to the strike force and who have worked with my administration on this issue.”
PIKE COUNTY COVID-19 DATA
As of Friday, Aug. 14, the Pike County General Health District was reporting a total of 83 cases since COVID-19 tracking began. There are 10 current active reported cases in the county with two of those being hospitalized. (The Ohio Department of Health reports there have been 11 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Pike County since the pandemic tracking began.) The age range runs from two years old to 81 years old with 40 females and 43 males.
CURRENT OHIO COVID-19 DATA
As of Friday, Aug. 14, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) was reporting a total of 106,557 reported cases of COVID-19 in Ohio since the pandemic tracking began, including 100,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,612 probable COVID-19 cases according to the CDC expanded case definition.
As of Friday, the state was reporting a total of 3,784 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio, including 3,510 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 274 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition. A total of 12,128 people have been hospitalized, including 2,755 admissions to intensive care units. A total of 84,904 individuals are presumed recovered (defined as cases with a symptom onset date more than 21 cays prior who are not deceased). In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov
Video of all of the governor’s full updates, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
