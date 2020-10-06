According to the Piketon Police Department, a total of 48 stop sign violations were observed at the intersection of West Street and Piketon Road (near Scioto Valley Local Schools) just during school drop-off time on Tuesday morning.
“It is up to us as a community in keeping our streets safe,” a post on the Piketon Police Department Facebook page stated. “Today at the intersection of West Street and Piketon Road just during school drop-off time a total of 48 STOP SIGN VIOLATIONS were observed. Parents, students, and staff, please take the extra few seconds and stop at the signs and look for other traffic before proceeding. All violations were observed in a marked police cruiser approximately 100 feet from the intersection. Everyone do your part and help fix this issue. Together we can make our community safer!!”
