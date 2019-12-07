Family and friends of Joyce Pinkerton, pictured here, are concerned about her whereabouts and safety. Joyce was reportedly last heard from on Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. She lives in the Latham (Idaho) area of Pike County. Her car is reportedly still at her home, and her keys, phone, and purse are still inside her home. If you have any information about Joyce, please contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
