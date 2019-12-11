The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is seeking tips from the public to help locate a Pike County homicide suspect.
Jon-Eric Burggraf, 32, is wanted in connection to the death of 39-year-old Charles Michael Meadows Jr., whose body was found on Monday. Burggraf, of Piketon, has an active felony warrant for possessing a weapon under disability. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to BCI.
Burggraf is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes, BCI states.
Media reports earlier this week have stated that Burggraf was last seen wearing a black coat, black beanie hat (black stocking cap) and blue jeans and that he was believed to be carrying a black duffel bag.
According to media reports earlier this week, Burggraf was reportedly last seen running away from the shooting scene in the 300 block of Johnson Hill Road.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson are urging the public not to approach nor to attempt to apprehend Burggraf but rather to call 911 immediately. BCI also advises anyone who sees Burggraf to call 911 immediately.
Additional information regarding his whereabouts can be reported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111 or to BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.
Agencies involved in the ongoing investigation include BCI, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.
