Dean A. Fooce

A man being sought by the Pike County Sheriff's Office for failure to register as a sex offender has been captured. 

Sheriff James E. Nelson reported that on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Fooce was taken into custody on State Route 124 in Latham.

Nelson had asked for the public's help in locating Fooce on Aug. 6.  

