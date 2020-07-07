The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 22 people lost their lives in 21 traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, which began Thursday, July 2 and ended Sunday, July 5. Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.
Troopers made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 motorists.
“Driving impaired remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe. Designate a sober driver.”
During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 7, there were a total of 16 fatal crashes that killed 17 people. Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.
Information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows no fatal crashes in Pike County during the July Fourth reporting period but does show 70 Ohio State Highway Patrol incidents in the county.
For a complete breakdown and map of Patrol activity, please visit https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/July4th2020.pdf
