The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified five contributing circumstances that accounted for 74 percent of fatal crashes in Ohio in 2019. Those contributing circumstances of the at-fault vehicle in fatal crashes include unsafe speed, driving off the road, driving left of center, failure to yield, and following too close/not maintaining assured clear distance ahead.
In 2019, in Ohio, driving off the road caused 24 percent of fatal crashes; unsafe speed, 16 percent; driving left of center, 15 percent; failure to yield, 11 percent; and following too close/not maintaining assured clear distance ahead, 8 percent, according to a February 2020 OSHP Traffic Safety Bulletin.
In 2019, men were at-fault in 75 percent of fatal crashes. At-fault female drivers failing to yield caused 20 percent of fatal crashes, but at-fault male drivers failing to yield caused only nine percent of fatal crashes. Unsafe speed occurs more frequently with male drivers (19 percent of fatal crashes) than female drivers (10 percent of fatal crashes), the bulletin states.
Unsafe speed accounted for 18 percent of fatal crashes caused by young drivers (age 15 to 24) and only seven percent of fatal crashes caused by mature drivers (age 55 to 95). Driving left of center caused 18 percent of young driver fatal crashes and 14 percent of of mature fatal driver crashes.
Driving left of center is the cause of 17 percent of fatal crashes in rural areas and 12 percent in urban areas. Failure to yield causes 13 percent of fatal crashes in rural areas and 10 percent in urban areas, the bulletin also states.
“Provisional data shows that 2019 was the second-deadliest year of the past decade with at least 1,157 people killed in Ohio traffic crashes. Overall, distracted driving is believed to be a factor in the increase in fatal crashes,” the Patrol states.
“Crashes are preventable when drivers stay focused and make good decisions behind the wheel,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Driving aware not only helps you stay safe, but it helps other motorists get home to their families as well.”
During a recent news conference, DeWine announced details about new legislation, the Hands-Free Ohio bill, which will “make the use of a hand-held wireless device while driving a primary offense and will increase penalties for drivers who choose to disregard the law,” according to a February Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.
“Law enforcement officers see the deadly consequences of distracted driving violations on a daily basis, and more often than not, these distractions involve the use of an electronic device,” said Chillicothe Post Commander, Lieutenant Tim Karwatske. “Distracted driving is unsafe and irresponsible, and in a split second, the consequences can be devastating.”
According to the Patrol, there were five fatal crashes in Pike County in 2019 and 51 fatal crashes in District 9, of which Pike County is a part, in 2019.
For additional information about the Hands-Free Ohio legislation, visit Governor DeWine’s website.
The Patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roads. For more information, a traffic safety bulletin can be found at: https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/CrashCause_Bulletin_2020_FatalOnly.pdf
