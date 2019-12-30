Each year, Lucinda Berry Miller, a former Pike County 4-H extension specialist and former resident of Beaver, takes to Facebook and shares her story of survival. In 2005, Miller was struck and run over by a drunk driver, causing extensive bodily damage and scars that remind her of the harrowing experience that changed her life.
“The accident happened after midnight on Jan. 30, 2005, south of the OSU campus in Upper Arlington. I was staying at a friend’s house while working on my PhD. There was a fresh layer of beautiful snow, so I decided to go for a walk. I don’t remember anything after deciding where to cross the street,” said Miller. “The police said I was in what was a Marathon Gas Station parking lot when I got hit and drug 15 to 20 feet and pinned under the car of a driver who was three times over the legal limit. Even 15 years later, every day when I look in the mirror I wonder what I would have looked like had I not gotten run over by a drunk driver, but every day I’m thankful for being alive. I am truly blessed.”
Miller says “God and His angels” were watching over her that night.
“I don’t remember crossing the street. I remember lying underneath a vehicle. It felt like my foot was pinned under a tire and my face really hurt,” she said. “I was conscious and lying sort of in a fetal position. The Upper Arlington Police figured that my butt put a dent in the driver’s door, my back broke the driver’s window, and then I was thrown face down into the pavement and drug under the 2005 SUV about 10 to 15 feet. The snow saved my life as I slid with it.”
As a result, Miller suffered extensive facial injuries.
“All of the bones starting at my upper jaw were broken and smashed. My lower jaw was not broken. My pallet was squashed, teeth broken, broken nose, cheek bones broken, and my upper jaw was broken,” she said. “I had to wait until Feb. 3 for my swelling to go down to have surgery. The ENT team took six hours to reconstruct my face.”
Seven permanent Titanium plates were placed in Miller’s face, a cast was placed on her nose, a basket held her right eye in place, and her jaw was wired shut for four weeks, Miller said. She also had a tracheotomy tube at the time and her jaw had to be wired closed to “hold all of the reconstruction in place.”
“Dr. Forrest said it was such a puzzle putting all of the broken bones back together,” she said. “A year later, my face reacted to the plates holding my nose in place. I had to have another major surgery to remove the plates and they put a Gor-Tex implant in at the bridge of my nose to keep it in place. It was the second facial degloving in two years, and Dr. Forrest said I couldn’t have any more.”
Miller says she was lucky to have survived the incident.
“My point in sharing my story is that hopefully it will be an eye opener to someone to prevent them from drinking and driving drunk or for someone to step up and be the DD (designated driver) or take the keys away from someone who has been drinking so that they don’t drive. It is also important for people not to get in the car with a drunk driver behind the wheel,” Miller said. “The doctors don’t know how I survived. They said if I had hit my forehead 1mm higher, it would have killed me instantly. I hope my story saves someone’s life. Please don’t drive drunk!”
