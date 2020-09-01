The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of shots fired.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4:43 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Loys Run Road in reference to shots fired.
“Upon arrival Deputy Romine spoke with Corey Smith, who told the deputy that he and some others were at 2074 Spunk Run Road working on an RV when shots were fired from the roadway and a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck sped away headed south on State Route 772,” according to the sheriff. “Smith stated that he had been at Smith Grocery earlier and had gotten into a verbal altercation with the same subject in the pickup truck.
“Deputies patrolled the area, but the truck was not located. The incident remains under investigation and charges are expected to be filed.”
