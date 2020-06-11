A message from the Village of Waverly: Ohio Pest Control in conjunction with the Village of Waverly will be conducting mosquito spraying on Friday, June 12 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Anyone with respiratory problems should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has cleared.
Waverly to conduct mosquito spraying Friday evening
