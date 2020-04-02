Dave Zanni, Senior Operations Executive Officer for Adena Pike Medical Center (APMC) Adena Health System, provided information about APMC's preparedness for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) emergency to the News Watchman on Thursday, April 2. Following are Zanni's responses to interview questions in a Question and Answer format:
1. Is Adena Pike Medical Center doing any coronavirus testing here in Pike County? If so, to whom is testing available?
Testing is available for those who present with symptoms and circumstances that meet the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) testing criteria. Adena does all testing based on ODH criteria for testing. We are also able to use private labs such as LabCorp, but we have found the turnaround time for results is significantly longer.
2. If a Pike County resident feels unwell and is concerned that he/she might have COVID-19, what should he/she do in regard to seeking treatment?
Great question! Pike County residents, and anyone who is experiencing symptoms, is strongly encouraged to call the Coronavirus 24/7 Hotline at 740-542-SAFE (7233). The caller will speak with a clinician who will ask several screening questions. The hotline is manned 24/7 and the caller will receive direction on the best way to proceed regarding their care needs.
3. What are the symptoms of COVID-19 that individuals should watch for should he/she become ill?
Some symptoms of Coronavirus can be similar to a cold, flu or other common viral illnesses. As with any illness, if symptoms are not severe you should stay home and treat your illness as you normally would. You may also call Adena’s COVID-19 Hotline at 740-542-SAFE (7233) for a verbal screening. However, if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, a severe headache or other potentially life-threatening problems, go to the nearest emergency department or call 911. Please notify the 911 dispatcher or the emergency department of your COVID symptoms PRIOR to arrival.
4. What is APMC's visitor policy at this time?
Though APMC has strict visitor restrictions in place at this time, to protect our patients and caregivers, I would recommend visiting www.adena.org to view the current visitor restrictions that are in place. These visitor guidelines are located on adena.org’s COVID-19 page at adena.org/COVID19
5. Is APMC taking temperatures and screening those entering the hospital?
Definitely, yes.
6. How is APMC dealing with patients who have conditions unrelated to COVID-19 or are injured?
Our Emergency Department and Urgent Care facility are open to care for any of the emergent needs of Pike County residents. Most of our Primary Care and Specialty clinics remain open, and to help people stay safely at home, our providers are now able to conduct medical visits using telehealth and televisual technology. People interested in a telehealth visit should call their provider’s office for an appointment; and if they want to change a traditional face-to-face appointment to a telehealth visit, they can arrange that for them as well. If someone needs to see a provider, but does not have a regular physician they may call 1-740-779-FIND and get an appointment.
7. What is APMC's protocol when a Pike County resident tests positive for COVID-19?
The Pike County Health District receives all COVID-19 positive results, no matter where the patient’s testing originated. The Health Department issues a communication regarding all positive COVID-19 test results to the community. Patients positive for COVID-19 who require hospitalization will be transferred to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, which has established dedicated units for those who are confirmed for the virus.
8. Is APMC equipped to deal with COVID-19 patients, and if so, in what ways?
APMC has been planning our response to the COVID-19 pandemic for weeks. We are prepared for the potential influx of COVID-19 patients into our Emergency Room. This plan includes staffing up with providers and nursing personnel and preparing for patients who may need to be placed into isolation precautions as they are medically evaluated. In addition, the APMC plan includes establishing a screening process prior to entry to the Emergency Department so we can direct patients to the appropriate level of care. APMC is also partnering with the Adena Urgent Care on how we can best serve our Pike County residents. Our goal at this time is for the APMC Inpatient unit to remain a COVID-free nursing unit to support the Adena Health System non-COVID patient populations. This plan includes adding additional physician and nurse practitioner providers to the APMC nursing unit. The plan includes significantly increasing the bed availability at APMC so, if necessary, we can accept up to 75-five inpatients into the facility. Patients testing positive for COVID-19 and requiring hospitalization will be transferred to Adena Regional Medical Center (ARMC) in Chillicothe for care in its COVID-19 cohort inpatient unit. Again, our goal is to keep the inpatient unit at APMC as a COVID-free nursing unit for Adena Health System.
9. Is APMC adequately equipped with personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and face shields should COVID-19 patients be admitted at APMC?
As we are all aware, personal protective equipment (PPE) is a concern across the nation during this pandemic. APMC, along with Adena Health System as a whole, is closely monitoring our current supply of all types of PPE, ordering additional PPE that we find available, sending N95 masks to Battelle for sterilization, and accepting donations of PPE from businesses and individuals. I’d like to recommend if any organization or person has any of the following supplies that they would like to donate to please contact Adena Pike via email at donations@adena.org to make arrangements for donation pick-up or drop-off. APMC is accepting donations of:
• Masks — N-95 masks, surgical masks, procedure masks with or without face shields
• Eyewear — medical or laboratory goggles and glasses
• Gowns — medical-grade protective gowns, isolation gowns
• Gloves — nitrile exam gloves, surgical gloves
• Hand sanitizer—greater than 60% alcohol
• Sanitizer wipes (Clorox)
Homemade masks are being accepted at this time as well.
10. How many ventilators does APMC have for seriously-ill COVID-19 patients and will APMC be able to obtain more if needed? At this time, Adena Health System believes we have an adequate supply of ventilators throughout all three of its hospitals. The supply includes Medical Ventilators, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines and our anesthesia machines that can also be used to ventilate patients if needed. The State of Ohio has asked all hospitals to report all ventilation-capable machines so that the state can track utilization and need moving forward for all the hospitals in the state.
11. What is APMC's backup plan for obtaining additional supplies if needed?
All three Adena Health System (AHS) Materials Management/Purchasing departments are diligently reviewing supply quantities and working with our vendors on supply needs. In addition, the Pike County Emergency Management Agency and the Pike County General Health District have begun distributing additional supplies as they become available from the state and federal government. Also, I want to reiterate the donations list and contact info. There isn’t a phone number, only an email, donations@adena.org . Use the email for special arrangements or questions. They can also go to adena.org/covid19donate to learn more.
12. Does APMC offer telephone and telehealth options for APMC outpatients who are being cared for by APMC physicians?
Yes. Adena primary care and specialty providers are offering patients the option of Telehealth visits, to enable patients to receive the care they need from the safety of home. It is as simple as calling their provider's office to get scheduled, or if they are a new patient, Pike County residents can call 740-779-FIND. In-person visits will continue to be available for anyone who doesn’t have the capability for a telephone or televisual visit, and those who require a physical exam by the provider. Otherwise, patients are encouraged to stay at home to reduce the spread of Coronavirus. In addition to Telehealth services, the Waverly Health Center will begin offering a drive-up lab draw service. Patients will need to have an order from their physician or nurse practitioner and can remain in their car for the blood draw. This service begins on Friday, April 3.
13. What is your advice for the public, particularly those in Pike County, regarding the expected coronavirus "surge" in Ohio and across the nation? My advice is to follow Governor DeWine and Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton’s directives. Stay home, practice social/physical distancing, wash and/or sanitize your hands often. These initiatives have been proven to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and will save lives in our community. These are absolutely the best things that all residents of Pike County can do to contain the spread of COVID-19. Remember the life you save can be yours or the life of your loved ones. Stay safe everyone!
14. Please feel free to provide additional information not mentioned above that you feel Pike County residents should know about COVID-19 and APMC's preparedness for the disease. Adena Health System has been preparing how we will take care of our communities throughout the pandemic. We have a commitment to take care of our communities. We have and will continue to have the services, materials and clinical personnel needed to effectively care for patients throughout our region during this immediate challenge.
Jeff Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adena Health System, said in an April 2 community message that he "made a promise that Adena would work 24/7 to be prepared for COVID-19."
"To prepare, teams of caregivers have set up specialized nursing units, worked through many processes and case scenarios, and have trained or refreshed training on equipment," Graham said.
"Physicians, nurses, patient care associates, techs, pharmacists, registrars, environmental services, and so many more people are contributing to these-efforts - not only during the pandemic, but every single day," said Graham.
"These caregivers are our everyday heroes. They are your family, friends and neighbors. They come to work at our hospitals and clinics to make sure that you, our patients, our community, have access to the care you need, when you need it the most ... I know that Adena is prepared and ready to take care of your families, your friends, and your loved ones throughout this pandemic," Graham said.
