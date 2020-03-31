As of Tuesday morning, March 31, Pike County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was holding at one individual, according to Matt Brewster, Health Commissioner of the Pike County General Health District.
That case was confirmed on Friday, March 27, by the Pike County General Health District.
Later that Friday, Fluor-BXWT Portsmouth released a statement, saying, “The Department of Energy has been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Portsmouth site. We are implementing a coordinated response in line with CDC and Ohio Department of Health guidelines, and the Pike County General Health District to ensure all personnel who worked in close proximity to the individual who tested positive take appropriate measures and seek medical attention if symptoms arise.
“We are working closely with all site contractors, as well as the United Steel Workers and trade unions to ensure the health and safety of our workforce. Until April 7th, the site is in essential minimum critical operations and maximizing the number of employees teleworking from home to reduce potential exposure to the virus.
“All site employees and family members should continue following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) recommendations to protect against the spread of COVID-19. If symptoms develop, seek medical attention.”
On Tuesday, March 31, it was announced that numbers in Ohio climbed to 2,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 55 deaths. A total of 585 people have been hospitalized, including 198 admissions to intensive care units. There are now 71 Ohio counties reporting cases. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov
With the numbers of confirmed cases rising and President Donald Trump extending federal stay-at-home guidelines for another 30 days, Ohio schools will remain physically closed to students until May 1. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine offered his thanks to the teachers and administrators, as well as the parents and students at home, who are working to keep education going during this unprecedented time.
The mandate continues to be aimed at slowing the spread of the disease and was made for the safety of all, since children can be a carrier, just like everyone else.
DeWine also noted that he knew electronic learning would be a challenge for some areas and districts with the internet service or lack thereof, but urged everyone to do the best they can while the state continues to work on solutions.
“There is the real possibility that our schools could stay closed longer than this, but we want to give parents and teachers as much notice and flexibility as we can,” said Governor DeWine. “Schools should continue to do what they’re doing now — providing the best remote learning that they can, serving meals to students in new ways, and planning for what the rest of the year may look like.”
Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted noted that the public television stations have educational content that they are producing for students and online at PBS Learning Media.
New resources are now available on Ohio’s COVID-19 website to help parents with education resources. The resources for at-home learning can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov/LearnAtHome
DeWine also noted that more guidelines will be coming for the people of Ohio, aimed at slowing the spread of the virus even more.
“We will have a new order in the next several days. The concern is the same: we have to slow this down and the only way to do it is if people separate.”
Getting personal protective equipment to the medical workers on the front lines has become crucial.
A victory in the fight against COVID-19 came over the weekend when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a push to allow Columbus-based Battelle to sterilize masks for re-use in the medical facilities treating ill patients.
Specifically, DeWine made an urgent plea to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue an emergency waiver for the use of new technology that could sterilize up to 160,000 used personal protective face masks per day in Ohio.
A press release from the governor’s office explained, that the technology, which was developed by Columbus-based Battelle, could significantly impact the personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage in Ohio and across the country. The technology would also be available in Seattle, New York, and Washington D.C.
“Battelle has had a real breakthrough which would allow surgical masks to be reused, and as soon as the FDA approves the use of this technology, the sterilization can start,” said Governor DeWine.
After a series of phone calls, the approval was granted, and on Monday, plans could proceed to roll out the new technology.
DeWine talked about being on a conference call with the FDA, saying, “Late last night (Sunday) we got very good news. The FDA had approved Batelle to move forward at full capacity in regard to being able to taking the masks that are so very important to our first responders, doctors, nurses and everyone in health care, and to be able to sterilize these at a very high rate every single day. We are very happy about that. In a few days, they will be up to full capacity. This is a major breakthrough for us in Ohio. It is also something where we are taking Ohio technology and helping other states. Batelle, in the weeks ahead, will be getting more machines out to other areas of the country.”
The Batelle breakthrough comes at a time when shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) is becoming critical.
Due to the urgent need for PPE in Ohio, Governor DeWine once again asked that anyone who has unneeded PPE or can manufacture new PPE to email the state at together@governor.ohio.gov . Staff will receive these emails and coordinate how these resources can best be used to benefit all Ohioans.
All PPE items are of critical need, including, but not limited to: surgical gowns (S, M, L, XL, XXL); face/surgical masks (adult, pediatric); gloves (nitrile, vinyl, or butyl); N-95 particulate respirators; isolation gowns; face shields; Tyvek coveralls; thermometers; foot coverings; and ventilator tubing. During the Monday press conference, DeWine noted that Ohio prisoners are working on making some of the much-needed PPE, which will help fill the gap for some supplies. The need for that equipment remains dire.
In the Tuesday, March 31 briefing, the governor also noted that researchers from Battelle and Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center had developed a new rapid test that would allow individuals to know much sooner if they have contracted the virus. Capacity to run those tests is being expanded with hopes of soon being able to do more than 1,000 a day.
Of particular interest to those in the Southeast Ohio regions, it was announced during the Tuesday briefing by state officials that JobsOhio was announcing a $2 million growth fund loan to Appalachian Growth Capital, covering 32 counties in eastern and southern Ohio. It is a long-term, low-interest loan, aiming at sustaining small southeast Ohio businesses during the outbreak and creating growth in areas hardest hit economically.
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.