On Friday, April 24, the Pike County General Health District reported a probable case of COVID-19 in a Pike County resident. This puts the county’s total case count at three, including two confirmed cases and one probable case of the disease. The two confirmed cases include one active case and one recovered case. The probable case is also an active case.
“Per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) definition, a probable case is someone who had direct contact with a confirmed case and became symptomatic, but the health care provider decided not to test,” according to the Pike County General Health District. “The health district will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to the public. We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time.”
However, the health district stated that per the order of Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, required information relating to this case will be released to first responders.
“Pike County General Health District infectious disease staff are following our department’s infectious disease investigation guidelines and have completed the contact tracing,” according to the health district. “The health district has contacted anyone who was in close contact with this individual.
“Please continue to follow the Stay At Home Order, continue social distancing, and do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The Pike County Health District is now using the “Heads Up! Community” app. This is a unified alerts notification system that people can download to their smart phones. The app allows users to directly receive important information related to COVID-19 from the health district. The app is free. Download the app at https://headsupemergency.com/
The app can also be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.
“Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness,” the CDC states.
Public officials have also cautioned that many people who carry the disease are asymptomatic (producing or showing no symptoms). The CDC advises Americans to wear a face mask in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19 (not as a substitute for other safety measures such as hand washing for at least 20 seconds, sanitizing, and social distancing, but as an added precaution.) Those wearing face masks should wash their hands before putting on their masks, officials state, and masks should be worn over both the mouth and nose.
According to the CDC, symptoms that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus include:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Chills
• Repeated shaking with chills
• Muscle pain
• Headache
• Sore throat
• New loss of taste or smell
The CDC also provides the following information:
“When to Seek Medical Attention
If you develop any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:
• Trouble breathing
• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
• New confusion or inability to arouse
• Bluish lips or face
“*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.
“Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.”
According to the World Health Organization, the virus affects different people in different ways.
From the World Health Organization:
“People who have underlying medical conditions and those over 60 years old have a higher risk of developing severe disease and death.
“Common symptoms include:
• fever
• tiredness
• dry cough.
“Other symptoms include:
• shortness of breath
• aches and pains
• sore throat
• and very few people will report diarrhea, nausea or a runny nose.
“People with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should self-isolate and contact their medical provider or a COVID-19 information line for advice on testing and referral.
“People with fever, cough or difficulty breathing should call their doctor and seek medical attention.”
In late March, health officials, including Dr. Amy Acton, said that there were new symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus) that are emerging, beyond the major symptoms identified with the disease in the past.
At a press conference in late March, Dr. Acton said that we talk a lot about symptoms of the coronavirus being flu-like, and she said some of the data they are looking at show that these symptoms discussed previously, such as fever, headaches, and body aches, are still occurring. Other major symptoms of the virus have been coughing, and in some cases, having trouble breathing, which are still occurring as well.
However, new data is showing some new symptoms emerging, she said.
Dr. Acton said at that time that some of the new data was coming from Ohio’s Cuyahoga County, which is where Ohio’s first confirmed cases of the virus were announced. These new symptoms included GI (gastrointestinal) upset, feeling more fatigued than usual, and sometimes not showing a fever.
“But you know when you’re not feeling well,” Dr. Acton said. “My best advice to everyone is if you don’t feel well in any way, stay home and make that call (to medical personnel).”
CNN reported in March that a study of COVID-19 patients in China exhibited symptoms beyond fever, cough, and shortness of breath — symptoms previously identified by U.S. health officials.
“That’s because many patients infected with coronavirus, according to the study, may initially present to the hospital with diarrhea, anorexia and vomiting – not necessarily with respiratory symptoms,” CNN reported on March 18. “Even when researchers excluded anorexia – a loss of appetite or aversion to food – they found that 1 in 5 coronavirus patients still came to the hospital with diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal pain.
“In more severe coronavirus cases, digestive symptoms also became more pronounced, and patients with digestive problems were less likely to be discharged, according to the study.”
The study was published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, according to CNN, and looked at 204 confirmed coronavirus cases in Hubei Province, China.
According to CNN, “While the researchers cautioned that larger studies would be needed to confirm their findings, they warned that ‘if clinicians solely monitor for respiratory symptoms to establish case definitions for COVID-19, they may miss cases initially presenting with extra-pulmonary symptoms, or the disease may not be diagnosed later until respiratory symptoms emerge.’”
This may also explain, in-part, why many healthcare workers in China were infected in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, the researchers said, according to CNN.
CNN also reported on March 23 that “doctors in the United States on Sunday called for the loss of sense of smell and taste to be added to the ‘list of screening tools’ for COVID-19.”
“The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery said symptoms of anosmia, or lack of sense of smell, and dysgeusia, or lack of taste, should be used to identify possible COVID-19 infections,” according to CNN.
“Those symptoms ‘warrant serious consideration for self-isolation and testing of these individuals,’ continues the statement.”
CNN has also reported that conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, can also be a sign of COVID-19.
“A pink or red eye could be one more sign that you should call your doctor if you also have other telltale symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath,” CNN stated in an April 20 article on cnn.com .
According to an April 10 article in the New York Post, a symptom that produces a strange buzzing sensation throughout their body is being reported by many COVID-19 victims.
“The side effect, reported by patients sharing their symptoms on Twitter, is now being described as ‘fizzing,’ and is one of the more mysterious marks of the illness,” according to the New York Post.
In recent days, media has listed other symptoms of the disease that have been reported in some patients as well, including dizziness, lesions on the feet or toes (sometimes referred to as “COVID toes”), skin rashes, and more.
More information on COVID-19 can be found on sites including https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html and coronavirus.ohio.gov
