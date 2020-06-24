Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Pike County General Health District on Wednesday, June 24, as well as the county's first hospitalization for the illness.
This brings the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Pike County to 19. Ten of the cases are active cases. With the two confirmed cases reported on Wednesday, this means the county's 10 active cases have all been reported since Wednesday, June 17. Fourteen of the cases are confirmed cases, and five of the cases are probable cases. The two cases reported on Wednesday, June 24 are confirmed cases.
The county currently reports one hospitalization for the disease. The cases include 11 females and eight males, ranging in age from 25 to 72 years old.
On Wednesday, through its Facebook page, the Pike County General Health District also reminded everyone that if they have been tested for COVID-19, they should quarantine themselves until receiving test results.
"Also, if someone you live with or are around enough to make you a contact is tested, you should quarantine until they have their results back," the health district stated.
The Pike County General Health District reports 12 pending COVID-19 tests in the county as of Wednesday, June 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.