On Saturday, June 20, the Pike County General Health District reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Pike County and stated that both cases are connected to a large event with no social distancing in a central Ohio county.

One of the cases is a confirmed case, and one is a probable case. This brings Pike's total number of COVID-19 cases to 14, including 10 confirmed cases and 4 probable cases. Five of Pike's cases are active. 

Pike's cases include seven females and seven males, ranging in age from 25 to 72 years old. 

The five active cases in the county have been reported in the last week. 

