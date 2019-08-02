An OVI sobriety checkpoint will held by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday, Aug. 3 in Pike County, the patrol announced on Friday, Aug. 2.
The OVI sobriety checkpoint is made possible by federal grants funds and is planned to intercept and deter impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there were 367 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 402 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said the commander of the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lt. Tim Karwatske. “State troopers make an average of 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”
The Patrol will announce the location of the checkpoint on Saturday morning, Aug. 3.
