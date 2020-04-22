Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is recalling a single production lot of 5.5 oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink (listed below) because it may contain undeclared sulfites, which were erroneously added by a contract manufacturer. Sulfites are a common preservative added to many food products; however, consumers who have sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of allergic reactions if consumed. Most people will not experience any effect if they consume this ingredient. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The 5.5 oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink were distributed to retail supermarkets, retail wholesalers and online retailers. The single lot of product in question is sold in boxes containing six 5.5 oz cans and will have any of the following code information:
Lot: MH0030LPK4
Pack Case UPC: 03120003782 4
Can UPC: 03120003682 7
GTIN Case 0003120023682 1
GTIN Case 0003120024682 0
Best Before Date: 24JAN21
Dates of Distribution: 21FEB2020 through 16APR20
The recall was initiated after the contract manufacturer revealed their error, subsequent to a root cause investigation of consumer complaints regarding an “off” odor in the identified lot. Analysis by the food safety and quality personnel revealed that sulfites were added to the identified lot of product erroneously by a contract manufacturer. Such sulfites are not part of the product formula and were not declared on the label. This is an isolated incident. No other Ocean Spray® products are affected by the recall. Ocean Spray is dedicated to providing safe, high-quality products.
Consumers who have purchased the 5.5 oz cans of Pink Lite Cranberry Juice Drink that contain the code information listed above are urged to please take a picture of the “best before date” code on the bottom of the can and then destroy the product. The picture should be sent to casupport@oceanspray.com . The Ocean Spray Consumer Hotline can be reached at 1-800-662-3263, weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET (Eastern Time), or via the email provided 24/7, for a coupon replacement and/or for alternate methods to submit the picture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.