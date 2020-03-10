A state of emergency has been declared in Ohio after three confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ohio were announced on Monday.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, who is the director of health for the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced on Monday that three Cuyahoga County residents tested positive for COVID-19. According to DeWine’s office, the three individuals have had known contact with those with confirmed diagnoses of the illness, and each of the three individuals is in their 50s.
On Monday, DeWine signed an executive order that declares a state of emergency in Ohio. According to DeWine’s office, this declaration is “to protect the well-being of Ohioans from the dangerous effects of COVID-19. The state of emergency allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate their response.” Also, on Monday, DeWine partially activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
During a press conference on Tuesday, DeWine indicated that it is a critical time in Ohio to deal with the coronavirus, and he urged Ohio residents to take the steps necessary to protect themselves and others from the disease.
“Decisions that we make as individuals in the next few days, the next several weeks, will really determine how many lives are going to be lost in Ohio,” Dewine said. “It will also determine how long this is going to last.”
DeWine indicated that the state has learned from past pandemics and also from what has occurred in other countries like China and Italy and from other cities in the United States.
“All of this really helps to inform us,” he said.
“Every act each one of us takes now has very significant consequences,” DeWine said. “Each decision will not only impact us, will not only impact our families, but will impact people we don’t even know, and that is one of the messages we have today. We are at a critical time, and we need to get this right.
“Every action each of us takes can and will help save lives, the lives of our children, our families, our communities, and, as I said, the lives of people we don’t even know. People need today to take the steps that they can to proactively and voluntarily help slow the spread of this virus.
“This can range from good handwashing and using hand sanitizers to staying home and staying away from others when you are sick. Don’t put yourself in a position where you are with someone else who is sick.”
DeWine said that on Tuesday morning he met with a team of medical experts who are members of the Governor’s Health Advisory Group, including physicians and other healthcare professionals from across the state.
“We intend to continue to talk with them every single day ... Our goal was to get the best advice on how we move ahead in Ohio,” he said. “They have told me that in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus we need to make the tough decisions now, that the decisions that we make now will have a huge impact.
“I’m talking now particularly about the gathering of a large number of people together. Doctors have told me that the more we can do to limit the spread, the better position we will be in to slow that spread and, frankly, to get through this in a faster period of time. This is certainly not going to be easy.”
The governor indicated that each person has a responsibility to try to stay away from crowded spaces.
“If anyone is in your household who is sick, you should act as if you are sick, and, again, avoid other people,” he said. “They’ve also told me that this virus is twice as easy to catch (and) to pass on as is the flu, and you know the flu is very contagious. Each person, each Ohioan, needs to evaluate the risk that they take by every action that they take.”
The governor is recommending that large, indoor gatherings in Ohio be canceled or postponed due to the potential for exposure to coronavirus.
DeWine said that he had a series of phone calls and personal meetings on Tuesday with a number of different groups, including college presidents and others, to advise them based on what the doctors are advising him. Among DeWine’s recommendations for colleges and universities based on guidance from medical experts are that they screen students returning from travel to a foreign country or from a cruise ship, eliminate any international travel for students or faculty, minimize the gathering of groups together, and that colleges and universities move to remote learning and not have any classes where there are students and professors present.
In the press conference on Tuesday, DeWine also spoke about sporting events and strongly recommended that spectators not be allowed at any indoor events at any level.
The governor is also making the following recommendations (the following wording is from a press release from DeWine’s office):
”K – 12 Schools: Governor DeWine is not currently recommending the closure of elementary, middle, and high schools, however, school administrators should begin planning for that possibility. Parents should also begin planning for the potential that they may need to stay home with their children or find alternate child care solutions.”
”General Large Gatherings: Generally, Governor DeWine recommends that organizers of any events involving a large gathering of individuals in close proximity be canceled or postponed, such as parades.
”Religious Institutions: Governor DeWine recommends that all religious institutions consider limiting practices that could spread germs, such as shaking hands or sharing a communal cup of wine during communion. Those in faith-based communities who are high-risk should consider staying home. Faith-based communities should also consider appropriate outreach to those who may not be able to attend regular services.
”Nursing Homes: Because nursing homes house Ohio’s most high-risk residents, we are recommending that nursing homes screen all visitors, including volunteers and vendors, for symptoms of contagious illnesses. (Also concerning nursing homes, DeWine mentioned during the press conference that if someone is sick or has someone in their family who is sick, they should definitely not go to nursing homes.)
”Adult and Juvenile Correctional Facilities: Governor DeWine has ordered that visitations at Ohio’s adult and juvenile corrections facilities be suspended. Contractors who are not critical to the workings of the facility will not be granted entrance. Those who are permitted into these facilities will be screened for symptoms of illness and must submit to a temperature reading.”
“As we said yesterday, the coronavirus is changing the way we are operating and will cause great inconvenience,” DeWine said at the Tuesday press conference. “We need to take as many precautions as we can to keep it from spreading. One person can potentially impact many, many people.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, according to ODH, there were three confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio, 15 persons under investigation for the virus in Ohio, and 14 people who have tested negative for the virus in Ohio.
As of March 4, the cumulative number of individuals in Ohio under health supervision was 255 (the cumulative number of travelers referred to the Ohio Department of Health for monitoring; includes travelers who have completed their self-monitoring period. These individuals are not exhibiting symptoms of illness.)
At the Tuesday press conference, Dr. Acton said that her colleagues in other places, such as the state of Washington where there have been 23 deaths due to the virus, have told her to take action now and said that they told her they only wish they had the time that Ohio has now “to get a few more things prepared.”
Acton also indicated that the choices people make for themselves and their families will have an impact on others.
“The choices I make for me and my family — it may not affect us, but it’s going to affect your grandmother,” she said. “My not getting sick is going to keep two to three other people from getting sick, and that is logarithmic. Each of those people (if she had made them sick) can infect two to three more, and that’s what you’re seeing in Italy now.”
Acton encourages people to go to ODH’s website about coronavirus for more information. The website address is coronavirus.ohio.gov
“On our website, we have all sorts of tips, and those tips are being updated,” she said.
Acton indicated that people need to use common sense. She said that decisions people make in order to help could include something as simple as choosing to go through a drive through rather than going inside a restaurant.
“But there are little things and big things that all of us will be doing in the days ahead to slow that (the virus) down and really decrease the amount of impact that it’s going to have,” she said.
On its Facebook page on Monday, the Pike County General Health District stated that there is no need to panic and urged people to use common sense. On Monday, they also included the following tips for staying well and helping keep others well:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. (Editor’s Note: Guidelines for handwashing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASK-ODH (427-5634).
On its website, Shawnee State University also added other tips for staying well and keeping others well, including
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces at home, work and school.
• Practice other good health habits — get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat right.
The Pike County General Health District Facebook Page has numerous postings concerning the coronavirus posted during the last several days.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the following symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure (based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses) to the virus: fever, cough, shortness of breath.
Shawnee State University in Portsmouth announced on Monday that three suspected coronavirus cases are under investigation on its campus.
“The University is working with the Portsmouth City Health Department, and all persons who were possibly in contact are being quarantined,” according to a statement from Shawnee State on Monday evening. “The Health Department anticipates results of testing by Wednesday evening ... Updates are being provided at shawnee.edu/health . Questions (about the Shawnee State investigation) may be directed to the Portsmouth City Health Department at 740-354-8931.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, data from Johns Hopkins University showed that there have been 118,101 total cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 4,262 deaths. There have been 808 cases of the illness in the United States and 28 deaths from it.
“For the latest information on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov ,” a press release from the governor’s office states. “In addition, those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).” The ODH public hotline is available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hotline is staffed with nurses, epidemiologists, and other health care experts to answer questions about COVID-19.
