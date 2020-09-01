Ohio Department of Agriculture

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is issuing a public health alert for all Limitless CBD, LLC products. Limitless CBD, LLC is located at 36960 Detroit Road, Avon, OH 44011.

Consumers should be aware that Limitless CBD products were produced without a license and outside of ODA inspection, as is required for such products. There have been no reports of illness involving products addressed in this alert. ODA is encouraging anyone who is in possession of any items subject to this alert to discard them.

