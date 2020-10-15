The Pike County YMCA, located at 400 Pride Drive, Waverly, will be giving out food boxes on Saturday, Oct. 17 through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Food boxes can be picked up from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
"The Pike County YMCA has been very blessed to have the opportunity to give out 1,200 food boxes!!," according to Kim Conley, Pike County YMCA executive director/CEO.
"Thank you Sargents for donating the use of a forklift and Ritchie's Food Dist. Inc for providing refrigeration storage if needed!"
"As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Secretary Perdue announced on April 17, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need," according to a USDA website.
