The Pike County General Health District and local school districts are continuing to provide updates to the public on the health district's Facebook page about cases of COVID-19 seen in local students and school staff members.
• On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Waverly City Schools and the Pike County General Health District announced three more positive cases of COVID-19 in students at Waverly City Schools. They also reported that two of the previously reported school staff members have recovered and are out of quarantine.
• On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Scioto Valley Local Schools and the Pike County General Health District announced another positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member employed at Scioto Valley Local Schools. They also reported that two of the previously reported school staff members have recovered and are out of quarantine.
The health district has stated that all close contacts of these individuals have been notified and quarantined according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ODH (Ohio Department of Health) guidelines.
The health district also has stated that if you were not contacted by the health district, you or your child were not identified as a close contact.
“The school district reacted quickly to protect the health and safety of staff and students by identifying and isolating contacts,” the health district stated of the school districts named.
The Pike County General Health District reminds everyone to continue to take preventative measures by practicing social distancing (six feet apart), washing your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, wear a facial covering in public settings. Most importantly — if you or your child feel sick, STAY HOME and seek guidance from a health care professional.
