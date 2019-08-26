mosquito
According to the village of Waverly, Ohio Pest Control, Inc., in conjunction with the village will be conducting mosquito spraying tonight, Monday, Aug. 26, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. If inclement weather persists and prevents this spraying, then spraying will be completed on Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Also, anyone with respiratory issues should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has dissipated.

