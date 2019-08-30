Waverly Police Department emblem
The Waverly Police Department is seeking help in finding the driver and vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

According to the police, the crash occurred on West Third Street near the Price/Davis Law Office.

"A vehicle struck a parked vehicle and then continued traveling west on W. Third Street," the Waverly Police Department stated on their Facebook page. "The suspect vehicle was described as white in color, 2015-2017, Chevy/GMC, four-door pickup truck with construction racking attached to the bed. A witness advised there was a construction company name on the side of the truck, but is unable to recall the company name.

"The suspect driving was described as being a male with dark in color hair and a beard. The truck possibly has damage to the passenger side and/or passenger side mirror."

If you have any further information on this vehicle, please notify the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179.

