On Friday evening, Pike County General Health District reported a fifth COVID-19 case in the county.
The five cases include three confirmed cases and two probable cases. The latest case is a probable case of the disease.
"Per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) definition, a probable case is someone who had direct contact with a confirmed case and became symptomatic, but the health care provider decided not to test. For example, if a person tests positive and then another member in that same household becomes symptomatic, they are counted as a probable," according to the health district.
Among the three confirmed cases, one is listed as active, and two are listed as recovered. For the two probable cases, one is listed as active, and one is listed as recovered.
The health district will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to the public, they stated.
"We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time," they said.
However, the health district stated that they will follow the order of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, and will release required information relating to this case to first responders.
The first four reported Pike County cases included two males and two females with ages ranging from 35 to 45 years of age. As of Saturday morning, the health district had not yet posted an update to its Facebook page concerning the sex and age range to include the fifth case.
"Pike County General Health District infectious disease staff are following our department's infectious disease investigation guidelines and have completed the contact tracing," according to the health district. "The health district has contacted anyone who was in close contact with this individual."
"Please continue to follow the Stay Safe Ohio Order, continue social distancing, and do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the Pike County General Health District stated.
