On the general election ballot is a one-mill additional levy for Pike County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) which amounts to ten cents for each $100 of valuation, for a period of five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.
"(If) we get the levy, we will get the annual funding to be back to full staff, which is two trucks 24 hours a day," said Tim Dickerson, director of Pike County EMS.
Currently, the county normally operates two trucks during the day and one truck at night through the week, and only one truck on Saturday and Sunday (and sometimes only one truck on Friday) due to budget cuts, according to Dickerson.
Additionally, squads 3 and 7 get called into service when needed, Dickerson said.
If the EMS levy passes, the money will not immediately be available. It could be the second quarter of 2020 before the county sees any money from the levy, if it passes, according to Dickerson.
The EMS levy is an adjusted levy for the corrected property values. Other than a replacement levy, an EMS levy has not been run since 1994, according to Dickerson.
If the levy fails, patients could be billed for ambulance service, Dickerson indicated.. Currently, EMS bills insurance companies for its services but not patients.
"That's why the levy exists, because it's a good way for the community to invest in itself," Dickerson said. "Everybody pays a little bit."
Early voting, which continues through Monday, takes place in the conference room at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza in Waverly.
The polls for early voting will still be open the following dates and times:
• Weekdays from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Or to vote by mail, submit to the Board of Elections office an absentee application prior to Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12 noon. You may download an application from the board of elections website: https://pike.ohioboe.com or you may call the office at 740-947-4512.
Election day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are now four polling places for the county on election days. (Again, all early voting takes place in the conference room of the Pike County Government Center.)
Polling places include:
• Vote Center Waverly — Old Waverly High School Gymnasium downtown beside the football field, 500 East Second Street, Waverly. This is the polling place for Waverly Wards 1,2,3,4 and 5 and Jackson, Pebble and Pee Pee townships.
• Vote Center Piketon — New Piketon High School Gymnasium, entrance around the back, 1414 Piketon Road, Piketon. This is the polling place for the Village of Piketon and Camp Creek, Newton, Scioto, Seal, and Sunfish townships.
• Vote Center Eastern — School gymnasium, door #19, north side of school complex, 1170 Tile Mill Road, Beaver. This is the polling place for the Village of Beaver and Marion Township, Beaver Township, and Union Township.
• Vote Center Western — Use front entrance Junior High Gymnasium, 7959 State Route 124, Latham. This is the polling place for Benton, Mifflin and Perry townships.
Contested races in this election include Beaver mayor, Beaver Village Council, Scioto Valley Local School Board, and Western Local School Board, as well as a number of township races.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.