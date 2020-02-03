Western Local Schools in Pike County are closed for the rest of this week due to illness, it was announced on Monday.
"We only had 50 kids out on Friday, but we are up to 110 now so we are going to take off the rest of the week per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for breaking the flu cycle," according to Western Superintendent Brock Brewster.
Brewster said on Monday that he would be sending out an all-call later that afternoon which would include more information.
A number of school districts in the region have cancelled school in recent weeks due to a high number of people who are ill.
Waverly City Schools were closed Jan. 30, Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 due to confirmed flu cases, and the Waverly City Schools' Facebook page stated that district staff would be continuing the cleaning and sanitizing of the school district's buildings during the time the schools were closed.
Pike Christian Academy in Waverly was closed on Jan. 31 due to illness.
The Pike County YMCA posted on its Facebook Page on Jan. 30 that due to the current flu outbreak and in an effort to be proactive all youth programs are cancelled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 7. However, Child Watch and Before and After School will still be open, and the Y will still operate at normal times. Also, the youth volleyball program which was to begin on Feb. 3 will now begin on Feb. 10. Those with questions concerning the YMCA’s schedule should contact the Y at 740-947-8862.
The Pike County General Health District has been posting information on its Facebook page, recently, about the flu and prevention of it, including information for children and parents.
