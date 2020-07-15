A man went missing from Watson Road, Waverly, Ohio, on July 4.

Raymont "Frog" Willis is 42 years old, and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has tattoos on his back and arms (including "513" on his arm.)

Raymont was last seen on July 4, 2020, on Watson Road, Waverly. According to a family member, the last place he was seen was with friends on July 4 and no one has seen or heard from him since. The family member said that he is always in contact with family no matter what. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Raymont Sr. at 513-975-7400 or Antonio at 513-370-0973. 

