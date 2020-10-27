A Pike County man was recently arrested and charged in connection with the rape of of a juvenile. The investigator in the case is asking that if there are other victims of the man who has been charged they will come forward and let her know.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Corporal Robin Cottrill arrested David E. Smith, age 32, of Fish and Game Road, on Oct. 7 and charged him with Felony-1 Rape, Felony-5 Illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, Felony-4 Gross Sexual Imposition, Felony-4 Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, and Felony-2 Endangering Children.
Cpl. Cottrill told the News Watchman that she believes there are probably other victims of Smith. She said that he was a local youth softball coach and was an assistant youth leader at his church in Chillicothe.
Cottrill said that if anyone is a victim, has information about someone who may be a victim, or has information concerning the case, they should contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and ask for her, Robin Cottrill.
Smith appeared in Pike County Court on Oct. 9 and received a bond of $140,000 with a 10% provision.
According to Nelson, the investigation into Smith began when Cpl. Cottrill was called to a location in reference to a sexual assault of a juvenile. Nelson stated that Cpl. Cottrill made contact with the juvenile victim who advised that Smith had been sexually assaulting her since she was 14 years of age.
According to Nelson, the victim is now safe through the help of Pike County Children Services.
“During a forensic interview conducted at the Child Protection Center, the victim provided essential details that have been crucial in the investigation which has ultimately led to the arrest and felony charges against Smith,” the sheriff stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.