A West Portsmouth man was sentenced to prison by Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering recently for possessing a fentanyl compound, which consisted of the deadly and dangerous drug fentanyl and a powder.
According to online court records, Aaron S. Spencer, 37, was sentenced on Feb. 12 to three years to four and a half years in prison after a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of possession of drugs.
According to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, the fentanyl compound possessed by Spencer included the drug fentanyl mixed with a powder.
Junk indicated that fentanyl can be found in just about any substance anymore, including cocaine and other drugs, and he said that he has even seen fentanyl combined with marijuana.
One of the problems with combining fentanyl and another substance, according to Junk, is that fentanyl does not mix well with other substances. So two people using a combination of fentanyl and a substance like baby powder, for instance, could get very different results from the same bag of drugs, with one person getting almost none of the fentanyl and another person getting a large portion of the fentanyl that did not mix with the other substance.
Fentanyl is deadly no matter what, according to Junk.
He also gave a reminder that there is no government oversight for the manufacturing of illegal substances.
“There’s no FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for illegal drugs,” he said.
According to Junk, Spencer was found with the drug when he was involved in a traffic incident at State Route 32 and State Route 104 in Pike County on May 28, 2019. Junk stated that Spencer’s vehicle bumped into another vehicle at the traffic light, and the sheriff’s office, suspecting that he may have been high or drunk, got the Ohio State Highway Patrol involved in the incident.
Spencer pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of drugs on Sept. 18, 2019. According to Junk, sentencing was postponed until later in this case at the request of the defendant because of health issues in his family.
According to online court records, in addition to his prison sentence, Spencer is ordered to pay court costs and is forbidden to possess or use firearms for the rest of his life. He will also have a mandatory five years of post-release control after serving his prison sentence.
Also, if Spencer fails to pay the judgment for court costs or fails to timely make payments toward court costs under any payment schedule approved by the court, the court may order him to perform community service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.