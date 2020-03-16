Among the news to come out of the press conference concerning the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, and others on Monday, March 16, the ban on mass gatherings of people in the state got a lot stricter.
The order against mass gatherings was changed to ban gatherings of 50 or more people, changed from last week's ban on gatherings of 100 or more people.
According to USA Today, on Monday, President Donald Trump "issued guidelines that called for Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and to limit discretionary travel," among other things.
Also from DeWine's Monday press conference, as summarized by the Pike County General Health District, an order was being issued to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters, and trampoline parks across the state until further notice, taking effect at the close of business on Monday, March 16.
According to the health district's summary of Monday's press conference, the governor also stated that people who are 65 years of age or older should stay home, and it was stated at the press conference that those who are 65 years of age or older have a 15 times higher fatality rate, according to earlier studies.
As of Monday afternoon, according to ODH, there were 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio in a total of 12 counties, and there were a total of 14 hospitalizations, but Acton indicated that the numbers are coming in very quickly and are changing rapidly. Acton has also indicated that the virus is most likely all over the state, and the actual numbers of people who have the virus are unknown as many people have not yet been tested. Last week, she estimated that at that time there may already have been more than 100,000 cases of people carrying COVID-19 in Ohio.
Ages of the confirmed cases on Ohio range from 14 to 86, with 30 males and 20 females, and illness dates range from Feb. 7 to March 15, according to ODH statistics provided by the general health district.
The governor recommended that in-person voting for Ohio's primary election be postponed from March 17 to June 2, and he filed a lawsuit to do that. As of 8:50 p.m., on Monday, a judge ruled against the governor's recommendation to delay the election. It was reported that an appeal was possible.
