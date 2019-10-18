Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI) announced on Friday that it is initiating a voluntary recall in the United States of a single lot of its Johnson’s Baby Powder in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test indicating the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer. According to JJCI, the recall is being done “out of an abundance of caution” and that the level is no greater than 0.00002 percent.
“Despite the low levels reported and in full cooperation and collaboration with the FDA, JJCI is initiating this voluntary recall of Lot #22318RB of Johnson’s Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken,” JJCI stated in a press release.
“In parallel, JJCI has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results. At this early stage of the investigation, JJCI:
• Cannot confirm if cross-contamination of the sample caused a false positive.
• Cannot confirm whether the sample was taken from a bottle with an intact seal or whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment.
• Cannot confirm whether the tested product is authentic or counterfeit.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, Johnson and Johnson has been “fighting tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talcum powder, opioid drugs and other products.” The Wall Street Journal reports that Johnson and Johnson faces lawsuits from about 15,500 people in the U.S. claiming that use of Johnson and Johnson’s baby powder and its other talc-containing products caused ovarian cancer and a rare cancer known as mesothelioma. Some of the lawsuits allege that asbestos in the talc products contributed to the cancer because asbestos is a known carcinogen (cancer-causing substance).
If you or someone you provide care for owns a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Powder Lot #22318RB, you are advised to discontinue use of the product. For refund information, contact the Johnson & Johnson Consumer Care Center at www.johnsonsbaby.com or by calling +1 (866) 565-2229.
