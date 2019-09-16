mosquito
According to the village of Waverly, Ohio Pest Control, Inc., in conjunction with the village will be conducting mosquito spraying tonight, Monday, Sept. 16, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Also, anyone with respiratory issues should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has dissipated.

If inclement weather prevents this spraying, then spraying will be completed on Monday, Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

