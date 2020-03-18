Among more changes in Ohio due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, 181 Ohio Bureau of Motorvehicle registrar locations were closed at the end of the day Wednesday.
Five registrar locations in the state will remain open because they are considered essential to issue and/or renew commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) so that the transportation system keeps moving and medical supplies and food can keep being transported.
These changes were announced during the Wednesday, March 18 press conference with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine.
According to a press release from DeWine's office, "Because of these BMV closures, Governor DeWine announced that he will work with the Ohio General Assembly to extend the expiration date of driver's licenses that are up for renewal. In the meantime, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will not issue tickets to drivers whose licenses expire while BMV's services are unavailable. Governor DeWine recommended that other law enforcement agencies in Ohio do the same.
"Ohioans can still renew their vehicle registrations by mail or online at www.oplates.com, and BMV is currently working to provide other online service."
DeWine also said on Wednesday that testing capacity for the virus is limited, and will, in all likelihood remain limited. He said that this situation is not unique to Ohio but is the case across the nation.
"We should also understand that if you're worried about a family member or you're worried about yourself, if you may have the virus, and you feel like you need to get tested, I understand that. I think we all understand that concern," DeWine said.
"But I really would ask my fellow citizens in Ohio not to fixate on testing ... As we have said all along, the vast majority of Ohioans who have symptoms do not need to get tested for the coronavirus ... If you're feeling symptoms of what you feel might be this virus, you should act like you have it, which simply means that you should stay home, that any member of your family — anybody who lives with you in that home — should also stay home. The best thing that you can do, the most responsible thing that you can do, the most heroic, the most patriotic thing that you can do is to stay isolated at home. Your family members (and) everyone who lives in your home, as I said, needs to stay there as well.
"The vast, vast majority of people who get this will be able to stay home. They will not need to be hospitalized.
"Of course, if your symptoms worsen, call your healthcare provider, whoever that might be. And if you find you're having any difficulty breathing, then, obviously, you need to go right away to the emergency room."
"And here is the truth," DeWine said. "With or without a test, the virus is here; it lives among us. And we must be at war with it, and we're at war with a very, very dangerous, lethal enemy.
"This virus' mission is to reproduce, and for it to go from person to person, it needs our help. It cannot do its damage without us. We become the enablers. We become the ones who make it able to jump from person to person to person. We have it within our own control how fast this spreads and how widespread it spreads.
"We have within our hands not only our own safety, but the safety of our fellow citizens. This enemy is dangerous, it is relentless, and it is using us — it is using us as its host. And it is using us to survive, to multiply, to go from person to person.
"But we do have it within our ability to fight back. When you stop moving ... when I stop moving, it stops moving. It can't reach someone else.
"So each one of us must do all we can to limit our exposure, and we must stop enabling this enemy. We must stop it from surviving, multiplying, and thriving. Every one of us — every one of us — is in this fight. We don't need to go into the battlefield ourselves; we simply need to stay at home. We simply need to have space, no matter where we are, between us and other individuals. We certainly, as Fran (DeWine) indicated, need to stay socially connected, but physically separated.
"Every single one of us, every single one of my fellow Ohioans, matters, and we will get through this, and we all want to get through this together."
"It will take each one of us ... to win this battle," DeWine said.
According to DeWine, "Our goal every single day must be to stop the spread, slow it down, flatten that curve that we've talked so much about. I ask each and everyone of you to help slow this thing down."
Also on Wednesday, all businesses in the state, including retail, manufacturing, service, non-profit organizations and all other businesses — any other place where employees show up, DeWine said — were asked immediately to begin taking the temperature of every single employee every single day before they come to work.
"Second, we're asking them (businesses) to be very, very aggressive in regard to cleaning surfaces, in regard to having the availability of soap and water, the availability of hand sanitizers," DeWine said. "These are things that businesses can do, and they can do immediately, and we know that many of them are already doing this.
"We also ask them (businesses) to be vigilant. If an employee is sick, certainly if an employee has a temperature, send that employee home."
The temperature check is not perfect, DeWine said, but it is one way to screen out individual employees who are sick and not have them come in to work where they could infect customers and co-workers.
According to a press release from DeWine's office, if taking every employee's temperature is not feasible, then DeWine asked that employers require workers to take their own temperatures prior to arriving at work. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher should self-quarantine with members of their household.
Among other changes in Ohio announced on Wednesday, all of the state's barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, and tattoo parlors were closed at the end of the business day.
Libraries were not ordered to close, but the decision was left up to each individual county and library.
"We would ask them (libraries), however, to deliver many of the services they can in a way that does not put people together."
DeWine also spoke of having the Ohio National Guard assist organizations such as food banks, etc.
"Because food banks and similar organizations are staffed by a large number of volunteers who are high-risk and encouraged to stay home during this pandemic, Governor DeWine signed a proclamation authorizing the Ohio National Guard to assist organizations that need help with the normal operations of distributing food and supplies," according to DeWine's office.
As of Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m., according to ODH, there were 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio in a total of 19 counties, and there were a total of 26 hospitalizations (some requiring intensive care unit [ICU] and more support), but Acton has indicated that numbers are coming in very quickly and are changing rapidly. Acton has also indicated that the virus is most likely all over the state, and the actual numbers of people who have the virus are unknown as many people have not yet been tested. Last week, she estimated that at that time there may already have been more than 100,000 cases of people carrying COVID-19 in Ohio.
On Wednesday, Dr. Acton said that we have not had testing until recently and that there is a shortage of tests.
"We are having to prioritize who we test," she said.
She said that current case numbers are "only an example of mostly history" and are "just the tip of the iceberg of what's actually happening in Ohio."
The age range of currently-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio is two years old to 91 years old, with 55 males and 33 males. The two-year-old was hospitalized, Dr. Acton indicated. The median age of currently-confirmed cases is 48 and a half years old.
She indicated that some of the counties with cases represent outlying counties where patients are actually from.
"This virus is, as we have said, we believe is twice as contagious as the flu and is 20 times as deadly," DeWine stated. "It is coming after us, and we have to take whatever action is necessary to preserve lives of the people of the State of Ohio."
Full videos of DeWine and Acton's press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
