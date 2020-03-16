Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis, the Village of Piketon is making some difficult decisions.
Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer said on Monday that he has spoken with the Dogwood Committee and that, regretfully, this year's Pike County Dogwood Festival is being cancelled. The festival is held each year on the last full weekend of April.
In addition, the "Wings and Strings" festival which was to be held on May 15 and 16 in the village is being postponed until a later date yet to be determined, according to Spencer. "Wings and Strings" is a partnership between SamJam Bluegrass Festival and the Village of Piketon.
Spencer said that he is monitoring the situation and that by the end of April, the village should be able to announce whether or not they will be able to have the Wing Ding on July 4.
Spencer also said that Piketon Mayor's Court is temporarily suspended, effective March 16, until further notice.
Spencer emphasized that the Piketon Police Department will still be out doing their jobs, handing out citations, etc.
He indicated that Mayor's court being postponed temporarily does not let anyone off the hook for any charges and said that their court dates will simply be extended to a future date, if necessary.
Spencer said that water shutoffs due to unpaid bills in the Village of Piketon will also be suspended for the time being.
"That doesn't relieve you of paying your utility bills," Spencer said. "Ninety-nine percent of the people pay theirs every month, and that should continue.
"If you are due to be shut off, you will be sent a letter saying you are due to be shut off, but you won't be shut off until this passes. If you don't pay, then you will be shut off. If you are shut off now, we're going to return your water. We're going to turn it back on, but it does not relieve you of paying your utility bills.
"But we want you to be able to wash your hands and have good hygiene."
Spencer said that the village will work with customers during the crisis.
"This too will pass, and someday we'll get back to normal," Spencer said.
The Piketon Government Center on West Street will remain open for the time being, he said, but he is asking people not to come in if they do not absolutely have to. He said that this is to protect people from exposure to COVID-19, and he mentioned that right now no one really knows who may be carrying it.
Spencer said he encourages people to use the Piketon Government Center's outside drop box to pay utilities, police fines, etc., even while the government center is open rather than coming in to the building. He said to just put the payment in an envelope and put it in the drop box.
Spencer said he is looking into making a decision about possibly restricting access to the government center and will announce that decision if it is made.
"Decisions will be made based on what the federal government and the state government puts out, and we'll adjust accordingly," he said.
Spencer said the village will work with people and that he is working every day.
"We know we still have a town to run, and we're going to do our part. Everybody, pitch in, take care of each other. Watch out for each other. Try to limit your exposure as much as possible, and we'll do the same," Spencer said to residents.
"I am here. I am working every day. I'm still here, and I'm still their mayor, and I'm for them (the people of Piketon), so I'll do what I can for them."
"I know things are crazy right now, but with all of us doing what we can and using some common sense, things will get back to normal," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.