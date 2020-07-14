As of Tuesday afternoon, Pike County has had a total of 31 reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Pike County General Health District.
The health district reported another positive antibody test, bringing the positive antibody test number for the county to three. The newest positive antibody test had a symptom onset of March 9.
Pike’s COVID-19 cases include 11 active cases.
Pike’s cases stand at 25 confirmed cases and six probable cases. The cases include 16 females and 15 males, with an age range of 15 to 72 years of age.
The health district is reporting one current hospitalization for COVID-19 for the county as of Tuesday. The Ohio Department of Health shows that as of Tuesday, Pike County has had a reported total of seven people hospitalized for the disease. The Pike County General Health District was reporting 25 pending COVID-19 tests for the county as of Tuesday.
State numbers as of Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health, included a total of 67,995 reported COVID-19 cases, including 64,013 confirmed cases and 3,982 probable COVID-19 cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded case definition.
Reported COVID-19 deaths in the state, as of Tuesday, were at 3,069, including 2,813 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 256 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the CDC expanded death definition. A total of 9,049 hospitalizations have been reported for Ohio and 2,223 intensive care unit admissions as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the 24-hour reported changes in reported cases, reported hospitalizations, and reported intensive care unit admissions were all above the 21-day reported average, according to Ohio Department of Health numbers.
More detailed numbers for the state can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov
On July 9, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced that the Ohio Department of Education, in consultation with Ohio colleges, universities, the Ohio Department of Health, and health experts across the state have developed guidance to help campuses safely reopen.
“The Responsible RestartOhio guidance for Institutions of Higher Education includes minimum operating standards for all campuses, as well as best practices to further enhance those standards,” according to the governor’s office.
This guidance is found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/Higher-Education.pdf
“By implementing these minimum requirements and implementing best practices, our higher education communities can continue to educate students and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor DeWine.
“Because each campus must develop policies and procedures related to COVID-19 testing, new Guidance for COVID-19 Testing at Institutions of Higher Education was also released to help institutions tailor their testing plan to their community and develop policies related to the isolation of symptomatic students, faculty, and staff members,” the governor’s office reported. This information is found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/COVID-19-Testing-Institutions-Higher-Education.pdf
Video of full updates from the governor and lieutenant governor, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCporaXCeaOJgZKz7y3C0zbg
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
More detailed information on the Responsible RestartOhio plan can be found at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ResponsibleRestartOhio
