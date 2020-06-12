The Pike County General Health District in partnership with Quest Diagnostics will be offering COVID-19 antibody testing for the Pike County community in the near future.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which can show if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 ... Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, the test may not find antibodies in someone with a current COVID-19 infection. Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose COVID-19. To see if you are currently infected, you need a viral test. Viral tests identify the virus in samples from your respiratory system, such as swabs from the inside of your nose.
“If you test positive or negative for COVID-19 on a viral or an antibody test, you still should take preventive measures to protect yourself and others.
“We do not know yet if people who recover from COVID-19 can get infected again. Scientists are working to understand this.”
According to the Pike County Health District, the antibody test is a blood draw.
The health district stated that private insurance companies are required to cover the cost of this test.
“If an insurance company refuses or if you do not have insurance, it should be covered by the federal CARES Act,” according to the health district.
Testing will be performed at the health district at 116 S. Market Street in Waverly. Dates are to be determined, but the health district stated that they are looking at late June/early July.
If interested, please fill out the form (one per person) located at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSddGQ-iHmNUEAuBf4sLmYChPxELnPGmtbM7xZfjt6Gg-3BrRA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR22ZerKLZupVGy5iAt5jhNRGTOx1FXPbueiQS8kbsuF2iv1wXz5WiOHvGM
There is also a link on the Pike County General Health District’s Facebook page.
The Pike County General Health District asks that people share the information about their antibody testing.
