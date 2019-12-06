U.S. Senator Rob Portman in partnership with others is urging Ohioans to discuss the problem of opioid addiction during the holiday season.
Portman recently unveiled a new public service announcement (PSA) in partnership with Facebook and the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids + Center on Addiction’s Stop Opioid Silence PSA campaign.
According to information from Portman’s office, the Stop Opioid Silence PSA campaign connects people to information and resources via a “Get Help” messenger function on Facebook while offering a safe forum to share their stories about addiction and recovery.
“I am proud to work with Facebook and the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids + Center on Addiction to help raise awareness about the drug epidemic in our country,” said Portman. “We must do more to break the stigma of addiction and give families and communities the tools they need to help turn the tide of this epidemic.
“Our communities are in crisis right now as more and more Ohioans of every age suffer from addiction. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to make sure those on the ground, our community leaders, first responders, and family members, have the support and funding they need to continue their work to fight this epidemic.”
“The holiday season can be particularly emotional and lonely for individuals and families struggling with addiction,” said Marcia Lee Taylor, executive vice president of External and Government Relations at Center on Addiction. “By sharing the stories of people impacted by opioids, we not only raise awareness of the magnitude of this crisis but we also help to shatter the silence that surrounds this disease and prevents so many from getting the help that they need for themselves or a loved one. We are proud to be working with Facebook as well as Senator Portman to reduce stigma and shame and connect Ohio residents to resources and support.”
Kevin Martin, vice president for Public Policy at Facebook stated, “Facebook is proud to be working on such an important campaign with bipartisan Congressional support including Senators Portman and (Sherrod) Brown and Congressmen Johnson, Davidson, Balderson, and Joyce ... By using the Facebook platform to bolster the Stop Opioid Silence campaign, Partnership for Drug Free Kids is able to reach so many more people affected by this epidemic.”
The public service announcement by Senator Portman can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2wRHS4KQms&feature=youtu.be
