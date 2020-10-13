The Waverly Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a vehicle and operator allegedly involved in a hit-skip crash.
According to the police, the crash happened on Tuesday, October 13 at approximately at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Bridge Street and Depot Road. The vehicle that was involved and needs identified is described as a maroon or red in color Chevy Cavalier.
Due to the crash, this vehicle is now missing the front right headlight and the front right side of the bumper is hanging, the police reported.
The operator of the Chevy Cavalier is a male, possibly between 18 and 20 years old, with brown hair, according to the police.
If you have any information regarding this crash, please contact Officer Elam at kelam@waverlypd.net or 740-947-2179.
