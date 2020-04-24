In a press conference on Friday, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanding testing capacity for the virus in Ohio.
DeWine announced that members of the newly-formed Testing Strike Team, led by former Governors Richard Celeste and Bob Taft, have reached an agreement with Thermo Fisher, a company that makes reagent, that will substantially expand COVID-19 testing capacity in Ohio.
“This is an exciting, new partnership, and we look forward to working with the Thermo Fisher team and its 1,500 employees working in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine.
“Governor DeWine has worked tirelessly to address the critical need to increase diagnostic testing across his state, and our teams have worked together to develop a plan to meet that goal,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Through his leadership and determination, labs across the state will have access to reagents and instruments needed to accelerate testing and control the spread of the virus. We are committed to helping the Governor in this effort to protect Ohio citizens and help save lives.”
On Friday, it was also announced that as a result of collaborative efforts through the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to fight COVID-19, ROE Dental Laboratory in Cleveland will manufacture up to one million testing swabs to support Ohio’s testing efforts.
“ROE Dental Laboratory typically produces dental restorations, such as crowns, dentures, and dental surgical guides,” according to the governor’s office. “The Manufacturing Alliance helped ROE Dental secure the specifications to manufacture swabs from Formlabs, a 3-D printing company in Toledo.
“ROE Dental Laboratory has invested in more than 36 additional 3-D printers, which nearly doubles its fleet, and will bring nearly 100 employees back to work to produce swabs around the clock while practicing safe social distancing.”
“We are very appreciative to ROE Dental for providing these much-needed supplies for Ohioans. Because of their efforts and other efforts underway, Ohio will be producing a million swabs in the coming weeks,” said Governor DeWine. “Public-private partnerships like this represent how, here in Ohio, we are all in this together. We believe that these efforts will not only increase our capacity to test, but they will also provide us with a stable supply chain.”
“This testing will dramatically increase Ohio’s ability to test in our priority areas, including nursing homes, hot spots, congregate living settings, food and grocery stores, and essential manufacturing facilities,” according to the governor’s office.
The increased testing capacity in Ohio will also allow for enhanced contact exposure tracing throughout the state, the governor’s office stated.
“Voluntary contact exposure tracing is one of the strongest weapons we have to help keep our families, our friends, and ourselves healthy,” said DeWine. “For several weeks, we have been recruiting community health workers to conduct this vital voluntary tracing.”
As part of Ohio’s offense strategy, Governor DeWine announced that Ohio has started working with Massachusetts-based Partners in Health. According to his office, Partners in Health will bring needed resources to Ohio to help increase the ability to trace contact exposure to the virus.
During Thursday’s press conference, Dr. Mark Weir, Ph.D., assistant professor of Environmental Health at The Ohio State University, was invited to discuss how health risks change as changes are made to the environment and to discuss some of the underlying science behind safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dr. Weir explained that cough or sneeze droplets containing the virus spread through contact with others or contact with contaminated surfaces,” the governor’s office stated. “He explained that minimizing the spread of the disease as Ohio begins the long process of reopening depends on personal and environmental controls. Personal precautions include interrupting the infection process by practicing good hand hygiene and wearing masks.
“Employers must take precautions by disinfecting surfaces often and maintaining distance between individuals. Finally, facility and building management can help interrupt the infection process by managing airflow and air filters.”
“Since COVID-19 can live up to 72 hours on plastics and stainless steel, it will take a combination of efforts from all of us to interrupt the disease process,” said Dr. Weir.
He also said that the virus can stay viable in the air in a relatively-dry environment for up to three hours, and on some surfaces the virus can last for up to 72 hours.
Dr. Weir said that their research shows that plastic surfaces are harder to clean, and he indicated that people come into contact with more plastic surfaces than they do with non-plastic surfaces, depending on their environment.
“You don’t touch just one surface in a given day; you touch multiple surfaces, and each one of those has a cumulative impact on the amount of viruses that get on your hands and then eventually into you, as well,” he said.
According to Dr. Weir, the virus can also be be transmitted to a person by close contact with an infected person, such as being less than six to 10 feet apart from the infected person for more than five minutes.
Video of Dr. Weir’s full presentation can be found on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCporaXCeaOJgZKz7y3C0zbg
On Wednesday, Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, indicated that one of the things her team is trying to do is to maximize who is tested “so that we can make the most of the testing we have.” She also said that a team is working to try to find the ability “to scale up our testing.”
She indicated that we all know by now how absolutely important testing is as we try to move forward our ability to put out hotspots, to identify people with the illness, and more and more so to identify people with mild forms of illness.
“Right now, we’re seeing people mostly by the time they need hospitalization,” she said. “If we can catch you earlier when you’re mildly ill and follow you and the people that you have been in contact with more carefully, more accurately, not only will we decrease the spread of the virus, but we’ll also be watching you and checking in with you and seeing if you’re taking any turns for the worse.
“Our biggest thought is how can we prevent people from taking that, usually, week two turn for the worst.”
She said that science is showing that there are people with COVID-19 who are walking into emergency rooms and when they are tested for blood oxygen levels, the levels are usually so low that a person would typically be intubated (a tube inserted for ventilation) by the time that they had that level of oxygen.
“But people are actually, because of the unique way this is affecting oxygenation in the body, people can be almost like a walking pneumonia. They’re walking around not knowing. So there is a lot we are learning about the virus, and we are really trying with our future testing to be even more clever in how we really come around people who have this disease.”
On Wednesday, Dr. Acton announced an order that directs healthcare providers in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers to reassess procedures and surgeries that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 17, Dr. Acton issued an order postponing elective surgeries to conserve critical personal protective equipment (PPE) and to open bed space needed to care for COVID-19 patients.
“The new order directs healthcare professionals to review any postponed procedures or surgeries with their patients,” according to information from the governor’s office. “Doctors and patients should consider the current health situations and make a joint decision about whether or not to proceed. New or other chronic conditions that may have a significant impact on a patient’s quality of life should also be evaluated.
“The order also requires that patients be informed of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the impact during the post-operative recovery process.”
“Resuming elective surgeries and procedures will take clinical judgment, and we will rely on our healthcare providers to make responsible decisions as we move forward,” said DeWine. “Patients must have the information necessary to make informed decisions and must pay greater attention to the effectiveness of non-surgical options.”
As always, those who need emergency care, those who have serious conditions, or those whose conditions are worsening should seek medical care at once.
Also on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS) announced the launch of a new mental health COVID CareLine for Ohioans.
“Trained staff will be available to provide emotional assistance to anyone struggling with mental health concerns due to the ongoing stress of the pandemic,” according to the governor’s office. “The number to call is 1-800-720-9616. All calls will be confidential.”
On Friday afternoon, updated numbers were released for the state of Ohio, including 15,169 total cases, with 14,581 of those confirmed, and 588 probable cases as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) expanded case definition. There have been 3,053 hospital admissions in the state, with 920 of those patients requiring ICU. There have been 690 total deaths in the state with 649 of those deaths confirmed as COVID-19 deaths and 41 probable cases of COVID-19 death as defined by the CDC’s expanded case definition.
Officials always caution that numbers are just the tip of the iceberg due to limited testing for the virus.
As of Friday, April 24, Pike County had announced a third case of COVID-19 in the county, making a total of two confirmed cases and one probable case. One of the confirmed cases is an active case, and the other confirmed case is recovered. The probable case is also an active case. (See related story in this edition.) The Pike County General Health District reported that as of Friday, there had been 63 tests for the disease in the county, but they are only being notified of testing if the case is positive, unless it is performed by an Ohio Department of Health lab. The health district reported 55 negative tests and six tests pending as of Friday.
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
