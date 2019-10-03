Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The affected product can be identified by:
Brand: Lipari Old Tyme Product: Salad Chicken Lipari #: 272196 Pack/Size: 2 / 5 lbs. Best By Date: 10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019 UPC: 081466701410
Brand: Lipari Old Tyme Product: Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds Lipari #: 656742 Pack/Size: 2 / 5 lbs. Best By Date: 10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019 UPC: 081466703193
Brand: Premo Product: Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat Lipari #: 915530 Pack/Size: 4 / 5 oz. Best By Date: 09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019 UPC: 612510002032
Brand: Premo Product: *U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat Lipari #: 207715 Pack/Size: 1 / 5 oz. Best By Date: 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019 UPC: 612510002032
Brand: Fresh Grab Product: Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat Lipari #: 253377 Pack/Size: 56 / 5 oz. Best By Date: 09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/17/2019 UPC: 612510002032
Brand: Premo Signature Product: Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on Croissant Lipari #: 915628 Pack/Size: 4 / 5 oz. Best By Date: 09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 & 10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019 UPC: 612510090954
This recall was brought to our attention by The Suter Company whose poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry has issued a voluntary recall of an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes. Select dates of both Bulk Chicken Salad and Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad are being recalled at this time. Both recalled items were used by JLM Manufacturing to produce select dates of Wedge and Signature sandwiches, which are also being recalled at this time. No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to these products or recall.
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on Aug. 25, 2019.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday.
Find out more at https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/lipari-foods-issues-recall-bulk-chicken-salads-and-chicken-salad-sandwiches-due-potential#recall-photos
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.