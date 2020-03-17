Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson advised on Tuesday that the sheriff's office has made some changes, effective immediately, in order to try to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 at the sheriff's office and to reduce the risk of infection to staff members.
The changes include the following:
• The sheriff's office is suspending concealed handgun carry permit licensing, all background checks (BCI and local) and fingerprinting. You can call the office to schedule an appointment for these services. You will still be able to request and receive copies of incident reports, however, those reports will be emailed or sent via the U.S. Postal Service.
• The Pike County Sheriff's Office lobby will remain open. All visitors are to use the phone located on the wall to make contact with a dispatcher who will be able to assist you through the service window.
• Nelson has a member of staff devoted to daily scheduled cleaning and disinfection of the lobby and the Pike County Sheriff's Office facility for your protection.
"Sheriff Nelson is fully aware of the inconvenience this causes to the public his office serves," a press release from the sheriff's office states. "Sheriff Nelson assures the public he does not make these decisions lightly and they are being made for the safety of his staff and to ensure he can continue to be able to serve you."
